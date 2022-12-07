KINGSWAY PUBLISHES UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO COMPANY WEBSITE

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: bit.ly/3Vufi0x

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

