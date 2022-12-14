LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced today a partnership with Spacekit, allowing Spacekit to offer its unique modular, acoustical wall art for sale on Armstrong’s direct-to-customer, digital sales platform, KanopibyArmstrong.com. Spacekit products broaden Kanopi’s assortment of high design, customizable solutions with acoustic benefits for office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.

Manufactured in Lititz, PA, Spacekit products are constructed with thoughtfully sourced materials and production processes. All panels are made of US-harvested and formaldehyde-free sustainable wood products, and the framing system is produced with a zero-waste manufacturing process. Spacekit products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Spacekit’s parent company, ATOMIC, pivoted from working on modular set-design solutions for live events and started designing and manufacturing acoustical wall art for the home, where noise control was a growing issue.

Sales Operations Senior Vice President Jill Crager said, “We are excited to be working with Spacekit to bring another high value solution to our Kanopi customers. As two Lancaster County-based businesses, we share a commitment to offering unique, innovative products to the marketplace. These great-looking, sustainable products offer a practical function almost every space needs – sound absorption. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to install. It checks all the boxes for a modern building material.”

Rob Barber, ATOMIC/Spacekit Vice President Modular Systems and R&D adds, “We’re a team of designers with a passion for beautiful spaces – a passion we share with Armstrong. When the entertainment industry effectively shut down during COVID-19, we saw an opportunity to apply our expertise to a new market. This resulted in Spacekit products for home décor, and now we’re expanding into commercial spaces, a perfect fit with Armstrong’s brand reputation and reach. It’s a winning combination and opportunity for both our companies to work together to introduce easy-to-use, stylish solutions to the market.”

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. ( AWI, Financial) is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

About Spacekit

Headquartered in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Spacekit designs and manufactures modular, customizable wall art. The company is a creation of ATOMIC, a group of live event professionals with more than 25 years of experience designing and building sets and stages for clients such as iHeartRadio, MTV and Nike. The company currently manufactures all of its products in Lancaster County, PA and ships its products to customers throughout the contiguous U.S.