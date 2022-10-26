Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend
  • $0.38 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of January 5, 2023
  • Previous dividend of $0.38 per common share paid on October 26, 2022

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2023.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on October 26, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

