SKF hosts Capital Markets Day

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is hosting its Capital Markets Day in London today. At the event, investors, analysts and members of the media will be given an update on the Group's strategic development and focus areas moving forward.

The event will profile a number of areas of SKF's global operations, including details of the Group's Industrial business in the Americas and India, the global Automotive business as well as a number of emerging businesses, including magnetic bearings and RecondOil.

At the event, President and CEO Rickard Gustafson will announce that the Group is conducting a strategic review of its Aerospace business, considering ongoing consolidation in the industry.

Rickard Gustafson will also be re-confirming the Group's long-term financial targets and the Group's outlook for the fourth quarter: "Looking into the fourth quarter of 2022 we expect organic sales growth of about 10% and, as a result, we expect organic growth for the full year to end in the upper part of our previously guided range of about 4-8%."

Presentation materials from the Capital Markets Day, as well as a live webcast feed, is available on the Group's Investor Relations website: https://investors.skf.com/en

Aktiebolaget SKF

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

