DALLAS, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare’s commitment and passion to advance diversity and promote social justice have been acclaimed by the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.



The award by the nation’s leading corporate governance organization recognizes top companies and their boards in leveraging the power of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to enhance their organization and create long-term, measurable benefit for all stakeholders and communities.

“I am incredibly proud and humbled to be part of a company that receives an award of this magnitude -- and to be among AMN team members and board directors who share the same ambition and dream of creating a better company and a better world for everyone,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “AMN Healthcare has worked hard to build a company that affirmatively reflects the real world we live in. Our strategic efforts to expand diversity, equity and inclusion are the foundation of our company and will continue to evolve and grow in the future.”

The AMN Healthcare DEI strategy is built on the three defining pillars of workforce, workplace, and marketplace. In its workforce, AMN recruits, hires, and promotes people in a manner that achieves measurable progress toward equitable and inclusive representation at all levels. This includes the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors, which is 56% women and 33% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). In total, 67% of AMN Board members have identities that have been historically excluded from corporate boards, which places AMN Healthcare at the highest levels of board diversity in the healthcare industry and in the top percentiles among publicly traded companies.

In its workplace, AMN Healthcare fosters a culture of respect and inclusion of all backgrounds and perspectives through programs and training that touch everyone. In the marketplace, AMN supports and invests in business opportunities and community programs to help grow small, minority, women, LGBTQ+, and veteran-owned businesses. AMN also prioritizes supplier diversity to positively impact the overall socio-economic health for all communities.

AMN Healthcare won the 2022 NACD DEI Award for public companies in the mid-cap category. Companies are assessed on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DEI objectives; how the DEI approaches impact the organization and external stakeholders; and how the company's DEI initiatives have driven innovation.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com .



Media Contact

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Randle Reece

Director, Investor Relations

AMN Healthcare

(866) 861-3229

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ddf1d13-0683-4e60-8c0a-66006392d635