SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) ( OPEN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Opendoor holding shares before December 21, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/opendoor-technologies-inc-open

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Opendoor. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Zillow Group, Inc. ( Z, ZG)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. ( Z, ZG) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Zillow shares since 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/zillow-group-lawsuit-z-zg

Last year a class action suit was filed against Zillow. The Zillow class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) despite operational improvements, Zillow experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (ii) such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (iii) as a result, Zillow was reasonably likely to wind down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (iv) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Zillow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Pegasystems shares before May 29, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pegasystems-pega-long-term-holders

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Pegasystems. The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through the personal involvement of PEGA’s CEO; (4) PEGA’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA’s written Code of Conduct; (5) PEGA was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. ( XRAY)
Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) ( XRAY) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Dentsply shares before June 9, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/dentsply-sirona-xray

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Dentsply. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation; (2) in order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period; (3) accordingly, Dentsply’s financial statements were not prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules, and Dentsply’s internal controls over financial reporting were deficient throughout the Class Period; and (4) as a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. As a result of the foregoing, When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

