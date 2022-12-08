NeuroOne® to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on December 13

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 8, 2022

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and provide a corporate update, on December 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Tuesday, December 13, 20224:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:
877-407-8293 / +1 201-689-8349

Live Webcast:
Join here

Phone Replay:
877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415, Access ID: 13734879; available through December 27, 2022

Webcast Replay:
Available for 12 months

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit n1mtc.com.

