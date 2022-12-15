First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Termination and Liquidation

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE: FEO) (the “Fund”) completed its termination and liquidation following the close of business on December 7, 2022. The termination and liquidation was performed consistent with the Fund’s plan of liquidation and termination announced on September 20, 2022. Accordingly, on December 7, 2022, the Fund returned to holders of its common shares of beneficial interest (“Common Shares”) as a liquidating distribution in cash the Fund’s net asset value per Common Share of $9.635572. As previously announced, the Fund had designated the close of business on December 5, 2022 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive such liquidating distribution.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the Fund’s liquidation. Investors should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) is a federally registered investment advisor and served as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of November 30, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed‑end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ftportfolios.com.

