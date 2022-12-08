Bion Adds Animal Welfare Expert Lily Edwards-Callaway, PhD, to Advisory Group

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in the development of sustainable livestock production solutions, announced today that Lily Edwards-Callaway, PhD, Animal Sciences/Livestock Behavior, has joined Bion's Advisory Group. She has also been engaged as a consultant to Bion. Dr. Edwards-Callaway will oversee development and implementation of the animal health and welfare program for Bion's sustainable beef projects.

Dr. Edwards-Callaway will provide her expertise and insights related to animal accommodations and hygiene, animal care and feeding, and all other relevant aspects of animal health and welfare. Dr. Edwards-Callaway stated, "I am very excited to be working with Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion recognizes the importance of fully integrating animal welfare into sustainable livestock production systems and I am honored to be able to help them be pioneers in this space."

Dr. Lily Edwards-Callaway is an Associate Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University focusing on livestock behavior and welfare. She received her PhD at Colorado State University. Dr. Edwards-Callaway has held various roles in academia, the packing industry, and cattle production, with a primary focus on improving animal welfare. She is involved in several industry groups and associations, including the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Beef Quality Assurance Advisory Board and the Darden Animal Welfare Advisory Council.

Bion's CEO, Bill O'Neill said "We are very pleased to have Dr. Edwards-Callaway join us on our Advisory Board and direct our animal health and welfare efforts. Along with environmental stewardship and resource efficiency , animal health and welfare are key components of Bion's sustainability platform, both from an ethics and an economic perspective. We look forward to working with Dr Edwards-Callaway to develop a best-in-class program that complements our next generation approach to beef production."

Bion's patented third generation technology (Gen3Tech) was designed to largely mitigate the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increase its resource efficiencies, and deliver a USDA-certified sustainable product to the consumer. The platform simultaneously recovers high-value environmentally friendly fertilizer coproducts and renewable energy that increase revenues. Bion's Gen3Tech platform can create a pathway to economic and environmental sustainability with 'win-win' benefits for a premium sector of the $175 billion U.S. livestock industry and the consumer. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'look forward (to)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

favicon.png?sn=NY60368&sd=2022-12-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bion-adds-animal-welfare-expert-lily-edwards-callaway-phd-to-advisory-group-301698497.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY60368&Transmission_Id=202212081055PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY60368&DateId=20221208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.