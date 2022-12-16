Capella University Announces New Appointments to Board of Trustees

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Capella University announced that Dr. Linda Singh, CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, and Walt Chesley, consultant and former Chief Human Resources Officer of Hennepin Healthcare System, have been appointed to the University’s Board of Trustees.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Linda Singh back to Capella University as a member of the Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Richard Senese, President of Capella University. “Dr. Singh is a distinguished graduate of Capella with impressive experience across health, defense and government, and I am thrilled to have her expertise on the Board.”

“It is also a pleasure to announce the appointment of Walt Chesley to the Board of Trustees,” Senese continued. “He brings a deep knowledge of human resources, healthcare, information systems and education to the Board, given his decades of professional and community leadership experience.”

With over 30 years of experience in health, defense, state and local government, Dr. Linda Singh brings extensive leadership, consulting and systems integration expertise to the Capella University Board of Trustees. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, which provides leadership and management consulting, as well as strategic advisory services for a variety of public and private sector clients. Previously, Dr. Singh was the Interim Executive Director and CEO of TEDCO, where she supported the organization’s work investing in and helping to grow early-stage technology and life sciences companies to fuel economic development and growth. Prior to that, she served as a Major General in the Maryland National Guard, dedicating more than 38 years of service. Dr. Singh also serves on the Board of Directors for WaveDancer (WAVD), Westat, the Board of Visitors for the CyberWatch Center and is also a member of the Cybersecurity Forum Initiative. She previously served on the boards of Howard Bank (HBMD), Easterseals DC MD VA and Headstrong. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business, a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Strategic Studies and a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, which she earned from Capella University in 2019.

Walt Chesley is currently a self-employed consultant. He was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer for Hennepin Healthcare System, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Agiliti Corporation, Vice President of Human Resources at Ceridian Corporation and Chief Administrative Officer at Children’s Hospitals & Clinics Minnesota/Upper Midwest. With a lifelong commitment to community service, Mr. Chesley has served on the boards of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, Community Health Charities, Minnesota Association of Private Colleges, Minneapolis Community Technical College Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Minnesota and YMCA of the North. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Boston University and a law degree from the American University Washington College of Law.

The primary focus of the Board of Trustees is to exercise institutional governance responsibilities directed toward ensuring that Capella University meets the regulatory and constituent expectations of an institution of higher education. The Capella University Board of Trustees is particularly focused on representing the interests of learners and the public good in this regard. Board members are selected to provide expertise, experience and perspective focused on the institution’s educational mission and the public good the university serves.

About Capella University

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221209005075r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005075/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.