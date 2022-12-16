Capella University announced that Dr. Linda Singh, CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, and Walt Chesley, consultant and former Chief Human Resources Officer of Hennepin Healthcare System, have been appointed to the University’s Board of Trustees.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Linda Singh back to Capella University as a member of the Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Richard Senese, President of Capella University. “Dr. Singh is a distinguished graduate of Capella with impressive experience across health, defense and government, and I am thrilled to have her expertise on the Board.”

“It is also a pleasure to announce the appointment of Walt Chesley to the Board of Trustees,” Senese continued. “He brings a deep knowledge of human resources, healthcare, information systems and education to the Board, given his decades of professional and community leadership experience.”

With over 30 years of experience in health, defense, state and local government, Dr. Linda Singh brings extensive leadership, consulting and systems integration expertise to the Capella University Board of Trustees. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, which provides leadership and management consulting, as well as strategic advisory services for a variety of public and private sector clients. Previously, Dr. Singh was the Interim Executive Director and CEO of TEDCO, where she supported the organization’s work investing in and helping to grow early-stage technology and life sciences companies to fuel economic development and growth. Prior to that, she served as a Major General in the Maryland National Guard, dedicating more than 38 years of service. Dr. Singh also serves on the Board of Directors for WaveDancer (WAVD), Westat, the Board of Visitors for the CyberWatch Center and is also a member of the Cybersecurity Forum Initiative. She previously served on the boards of Howard Bank (HBMD), Easterseals DC MD VA and Headstrong. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business, a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Strategic Studies and a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, which she earned from Capella University in 2019.

Walt Chesley is currently a self-employed consultant. He was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer for Hennepin Healthcare System, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Agiliti Corporation, Vice President of Human Resources at Ceridian Corporation and Chief Administrative Officer at Children’s Hospitals & Clinics Minnesota/Upper Midwest. With a lifelong commitment to community service, Mr. Chesley has served on the boards of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, Community Health Charities, Minnesota Association of Private Colleges, Minneapolis Community Technical College Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Minnesota and YMCA of the North. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Boston University and a law degree from the American University Washington College of Law.

The primary focus of the Board of Trustees is to exercise institutional governance responsibilities directed toward ensuring that Capella University meets the regulatory and constituent expectations of an institution of higher education. The Capella University Board of Trustees is particularly focused on representing the interests of learners and the public good in this regard. Board members are selected to provide expertise, experience and perspective focused on the institution’s educational mission and the public good the university serves.

About Capella University

