CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022

Carlos Vázquez Appointment Signals Strategic Expansion in Latin America

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced Carlos Vázquez as the new partner in charge of the Mexico City office.

The appointment of Vázquez, a veteran executive recruiter who previously served as head of Mexico at another leading global executive search firm, signals Heidrick & Struggles' intention to continue to expand strategically in Latin America.

"We are excited that Carlos has assumed the leadership role in Mexico as we continue to provide our growing number of Latin American clients with an integrated suite of executive search, consulting and on-demand talent solutions," said Paulo Mendes, a partner in Heidrick & Struggles' Miami and São Paulo offices and the regional leader of Latin America. "Carlos is a proven business leader with the vision and depth and breadth of experience required to help us drive the next growth phase for Latin America."

In his new role, Vázquez will work closely with the firm's Latin America leadership team, focusing on further expansion into new growth areas, increasing revenue, and generating long-term stakeholder value. At his previous executive search firm, Vázquez built its relationships with leading financial institutions, fintech, private equity and family offices, with particular expertise in digital banking. Prior to that, he was vice president of investment banking for Latin America at Goldman Sachs & Co., and also co-founded a human resources tech startup.

"I am honored to head the Mexico City office, leading a team that demonstrates its ability to propel our regional growth strategy and deliver a premier range of talent solutions to our clients," said Vázquez. "In today's challenging business environment, we must help our clients build the leaders and organizations of the future as their management and executive talent requirements change."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

