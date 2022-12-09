Unanet to Accelerate Growth With Strategic Investment from Onex and Addition of Three New Board Members

DULLES, Va., Dec. 9, 2022

JMI Equity maintains primary investor role

DULLES, Va., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, today announced it has closed a new round of strategic financing from Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX). The investment will help Unanet accelerate its product innovation, go-to-market strategies, and plans for continued growth. Onex becomes the second major investor in Unanet, which is primarily funded by Baltimore and San Diego-based JMI Equity.

The addition of Onex, as well as three new board members who will collaborate with the Unanet executive team on growth strategies, will help to position Unanet for continued long-term success. It also reaffirms Unanet's commitment to investing in technology to better serve its customers.

Joining the Unanet Board of Directors are:

  • Jim Reagan – Former Executive Vice President and CFO of Leidos, Mr. Reagan has held leadership roles at a number of GovCon firms.
  • Tony Catalfano – Former CEO of Worldpay U.S. and Division President at Fiserv, Mr. Catalfano bring expertise as a strategic board advisor to a variety of middle market and expansion-oriented software and financial technology companies.
  • Zach Levitt – Senior Principal of Onex Partners, in the firm's Software and Business Services vertical.

"Investments by Onex and JMI, coupled with our outstanding leadership team, should leave no doubt about Unanet's commitment to its customers, innovation, and our people," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We look forward to accelerating our market leadership and continuing to offer customers a modern, user-friendly alternative to status quo software."

"Unanet is disrupting the entrenched ERP and CRM markets and winning market share with a customer-first culture and modern, purpose-built solutions which provide demonstrable value to customers," said David Greenberg, General Partner, JMI Equity. "We are excited to partner with Onex in continuing to execute on the significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities for Unanet in the GovCon and AEC markets."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex has $47.2 billion in assets under management, of which $7.6 billion is Onex' own investing capital. Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 175 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits and raised more than $7.5 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information visit jmi.com.

