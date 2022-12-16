RPM to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on January 5, 2023

Article's Main Image

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter before the stock market opens on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The results will be issued via newswire and will also be available on the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call can be accessed via webcast at www.RPMinc.com%2FInvestors%2FPresentations-Webcasts%2F or by dialing 877-270-2148, or 412-902-6510 for international callers. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins and request to join the RPM International call. The call, which will last approximately one hour, will be open to the public, but only financial analysts will be permitted to ask questions. The media and all other participants will be in a listen-only mode.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available from January 5, 2023, until January 12, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529, or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code is 9556870. The call also will be available both live and for replay, and as a written transcript, via the RPM website at www.RPMinc.com.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or [email protected].

WRITTEN BY

