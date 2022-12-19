PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that a European national police force extended its long-term partnership with Cellebrite, resulting in the future deployment of Cellebrite Pathfinder across multiple sites.



This significant agreement should enable the police force to deploy Cellebrite’s industry-leading investigative analytics solution across its entire operations, further cementing Cellebrite Pathfinder as a premier investigative analytics solution. The expansion enhances the national police force’s current suite of Cellebrite collect & review solutions, which is producing vast amounts of data. Moreover, Cellebrite’s automated and secure DI solution enables investigators to collect, review and analyze data in an integrated workflow through optimized workflow streamlining.

Due to the volume of data retrieved, Cellebrite Pathfinder is aimed at providing investigators within this organization with state-of-the-art DI capabilities to accelerate investigations by streamlining the investigative process, automating data ingestion and using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and visualize data from mobile, cloud and computer sources.

Cellebrite Pathfinder is aimed at aiding the police force by identifying patterns, revealing connections and uncovering leads with speed and accuracy.

According to the Cellebrite 2022 Industry Trends report, 74% of respondents agree or strongly agree that there is an IT or technological skills gap in policing. As part of the mission to close the public safety gap, Cellebrite will work with the European national police force to provide professional training and support to its investigative team.

Arthur Veinstein, Cellebrite President, International Business, commented: “We are honored to have a long-term customer choosing to continue modernizing its investigative efforts through increased adoption of Cellebrite’s DI solutions. Implementing Pathfinder at the national level should enhance collaboration among the police force’s examiners and investigators, resulting in more efficient, ethical and effective investigations that lead to convictions and exonerations.”

