Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 1 05/06 Successfully launched The Application of Remote Sensing data Enters Fast Lane

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HKATG; 01725. HK) announced last Friday 9 December 2022, two satellites under Golden Bauhinia No. 1 05/06 have been launched from the sea launch platform in the Yellow Sea area, China, using the Jielong — 3 (Y1) carrier rocket which marked its first sea hot launch.

12_09_Taiyuan_Satellite_Launch_Center_Jielong___3__Y1.jpg

Launching a carrier rocket from the sea is a groundbreaking solution, and has the advantages of efficiency, high flexibility, and excellent launch economy, with options for the launch point and drop zone. When launching a low-inclination satellite from land, the launch vehicle routes need to cross a wide range of economically developed and densely populated areas, and there is an increasing number of safety issues. By using a sea launch platform, the growing demand for satellite launching can be met.

Both of Golden Bauhinia No. 1 05 and 06 are optical remote sensing satellites equipped with an optical camera and satellite platforms that have achieved technological breakthroughs including miniaturization, high-speed data transmission, and zero-momentum control. The remote sensing data to be obtained by these satellites will be used in fields such as global agricultural surveillance, environmental protection, transportation, and smart cities.

Full of unlimited opportunities

HKATG entered a cooperation agreement with Jiangxi Normal University in October this year to establish a joint laboratory of space science and technology, which is responsible for expanding the use of satellite remote sensing in crop growth, forestry resource surveys, environmental monitoring, geological and mineral surveys, and natural disaster monitoring; in particular, dynamic monitoring of the mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, deserts, and urban and rural ecosystems.

Last month, HKATG also signed an MOU on the cooperation with Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), becoming the first-ever commercial aerospace company to establish a partnership with the organization, reflecting its vital role in the field of global commercial aerospace. Golden Bauhinia Satellite No. 1 (05) is jointly named by the Group and APSCO, which will help to better publicize the work of APSCO and its member states internationally, and at the same time leverage the advantages of HKATG to establish a long-term and win-win cooperative relationship with the world.

Recognized by Authoritative Awards

Since moving to the Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMC) in Tseung Kwan O, HKATG has received multiple awards from authoritative organizations, including the "The Most Valuable Investment Award in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", the "GBA Enterprise - Outstanding Award" and "New Economy Corporate" in the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards 2022.

With the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project, HKATG has greatly increased its popularity. Last month, the model of the Satellite Operation Control and Application Center was unveiled at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, and it was

widely reported by mainland media. The manufacturing center located in AMC adopts streamlining production which has high production efficiency. With the help of automation and other advanced technologies such as digital twins, machine vision, automatic logistics, and intelligent warehousing are centrally managed by a digital control system, and a satellite can be offline within 12 days.

The Group has so far launched 7 satellites under the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project, all of which are in orbit and operating normally. The "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" will be composed of more than 100 multi-variety and multi-purpose satellites in sequence formation, which will help global agricultural monitoring, environmental protection, transportation, and smart city construction, and realize the refined management of full-cycle monitoring and ecological environment construction.

At present, the satellite remote sensing data collected by the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project has been applied in many projects in different cities. With the completion of the first phase of the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" Starlink in 2023, the commercial application of the project's satellite data will become increasingly mature. It is understood that the Group will also carry out R&D and design of carbon satellites, synthetic aperture radars as well as the communication satellites to further enhance the satellite data of the "Golden Bauhinia Constellation" project and demonstrate the Group's innovative strength.

favicon.png?sn=HK62495&sd=2022-12-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-bauhinia-satellite-no-1-0506--successfully-launched-the-application-of-remote-sensing-data-enters-fast-lane-301700191.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK62495&Transmission_Id=202212120651PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK62495&DateId=20221212
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.