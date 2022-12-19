Gartner Predicts Half of Sales Leadership Roles Will be Filled by Historically Underrepresented Groups Within Five Years

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

By 2028, 50% of sales leadership roles will be filled by individuals from historically underrepresented groups, according to Gartner, Inc. To address chronic talent shortages, chief sales officers (CSOs) must challenge existing recruitment practices and take steps to retain+and+motivate diverse talent.

With only three available candidates per open B2B sales job, and roles staying open for an average of two months, CSOs identify talent as their top external challenge.

“CSOs are facing a talent crisis, yet are leaving crucial talent out of its pipeline,” said Christopher+Gamble, Senior Director Analyst in the Gartner+for+Sales+Leaders+Practice.

“Historically, the sales function has neglected to attract high-potential candidates from underrepresented groups, but the pressures from operating shorthanded require a renewed focus on improving and diversifying the talent pipeline,” Gamble said. “DEI efforts — targeting the talent pipeline, current sellers and sales leadership — are an imperative step in addressing current and future talent needs.”

Challenge existing recruitment practices
Sales leaders who are unwilling to challenge existing recruitment efforts stand to miss out on highly qualified candidates. The traditional candidate profile for a B2B sales rep relies on sales experience rather than skills, biasing the candidate pool toward those already in the function.

In addition, visible diversity in leadership sends a signal to candidates about the sales culture and the organization’s focus on DEI. Potential job-seekers may have a negative perception of the sales culture of B2B organizations where a lack of diversity is the norm.

To open up recruitment to a wider pool of candidates and attract diverse talent, CSOs should partner with HR to:

  • Refocus candidate profiles on skills and behaviors — rather than experience — to widen the talent pool.
  • Write job postings that properly frame the position to avoid skewed recruiting toward the same talent pool and demographics. Leverage tools that can bias-check postings.

Retain and motivate diverse talent
Members of underrepresented groups may fear that a sales organization presents an unsupportive or even discriminatory environment, which does not bode well for retention nor motivation.

“To retain the best sellers in the future, sales leaders must quell any negative perceptions of their sales culture by establishing an employee value proposition (EVP) that not only signals a commitment to DEI but also delivers on that promise by valuing and supporting sellers equitably,” said Gamble.

Specific recommendations include:

  • Elevate the attraction, retention and promotion of historically underrepresented talent to the same priority level as other KPIs, such as quota attainment.
  • Mentor diverse employees from within and outside the sales organization to help sales leaders increase their awareness of DEI challenges and uncover potential biases.
  • Invest in productivity, collaboration and learning tools that support anywhere/anytime hybrid work.

Gartner clients can read more in “Predicts+2023%3A+Surfing+the+Waves+of+Change+in+B2B+Sales+Talent”. Additional information is available in the complimentary Gartner webinar, “The+Gartner+Predictions+for+2023%3A+Talent+Shifts+in+B2B+Sales.”

About Gartner for Sales Leaders
Gartner+for+Sales+Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement. Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on+Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the+Gartner+Sales+Newsroom.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221212005528r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005528/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.