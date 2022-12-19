Neoleukin Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on NEO-TRA1 at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Targeted, precision-tuned agonist of IL-2 receptor selectively expands regulatory T cells

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (

NLTX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today presented data on NEO-TRA1, a precision-tuned agonist of the IL-2 receptor beta and gamma subunits that is targeted to and selectively expands inhibitory T-regulatory cells. The data are being disclosed today as an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The presentation highlights two important features of Neoleukin’s de novo protein technology: 1) the ability to target de novo cytokine mimetics to specific cell types, i.e. T-regulatory cells; and 2) precision-tuned de novo payloads that have minimal effects on non-targeted cells. By separating the targeting domain from the cytokine receptor agonist, Neoleukin scientists have created a potentially modular system for the cis-targeting of de novo proteins to specific immune cell subsets.

In preclinical models, potent and selective expansion of Treg cells was demonstrated in vitro in human cells from healthy donors and from patients with systemic lupus erythematosus as well as in vivo in humanized mouse models.

“We believe NEO-TRA1 represents a potentially best-in-class Treg agonist, using de novo protein design to improve selectivity, widen the therapeutic window, and extend the half-life compared to low-dose IL-2 and other competitors in this space,” said Bill Arthur, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Research at Neoleukin Therapeutics. “Our studies support the specificity and selectivity of NEO-TRA1, demonstrating its potential as a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”

“Given our focus on developing the next generation of de novo cytokine mimetics for oncology, we are seeking a partner with expertise in autoimmune drug development to advance NEO-TRA1 into clinical trials,” said Jonathan G. Drachman, MD, CEO of Neoleukin. “We believe this is an example of how de novo protein technology can improve the specificity of targeted cytokine mimetics.”

The presentation is available on the publications page of Neoleukin website at: https://www.neoleukin.com/science/#pubs

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Contact:
Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMjI4NiM1MzA3MzY1IzIyMDMxNzU=
Neoleukin-Therapeutics-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.