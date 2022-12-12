Edgewell Personal Care's Private Label Group Unveils New Look and Becomes "Edgewell Custom Brands"

Article's Main Image

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022

As a Leading Private Label Shaving Manufacturer, Edgewell Custom Brands Sharpens its Image to Reflect its Strong Commitment to Retailers and Disruptors

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) announced today that its Private Label business unit, previously known as Private Brands Group, is now Edgewell Custom Brands. With this comes a new, more modern look and a refreshed online presence. Formerly known as Personna.com, the new website can now be found at EdgewellCustomBrands.com. This change represents the evolution of the group to address the distinct and changing needs of its customers.

With increasing disruption in the shave category, Edgewell Custom Brands provides its customers with more than just private label products, but rather a true partnership. As such, Custom Brands better aligns with the goals and offerings that customers need. To better serve these customer needs and goals, Custom Brands is dedicated to operating sustainably. Edgewell believes in balancing the joy of caring for yourself with the responsibility of caring for our planet and everyone who shares it, which is why the group continues to move away from controversial ingredients in its formulations. Edgewell Custom Brands prides itself on delivering top quality products, bolstered by excellent customer service, unmatched technical support and a steady stream of innovation to satisfy the changing needs of its customers.

Rob Goodwin, VP of Marketing and New Product Development at Edgewell Custom Brands stated, "We're excited to reveal the new look of our group and to launch our remodeled website. With this, Edgewell Custom Brands' visual and virtual look and feel will better reflect the partnership we provide to our customers and display a modern, fresh take on our unparalleled offerings".

Edgewell Custom Brands is a division of Edgewell Personal Care and is the leading supplier of private label razors in the world. It counts brick and mortar as well as direct–to–consumer retailers amongst its customers. With over 135 years of wet shaving legacy and a worldwide roster of major retailers and incoming disruptors alike, it works closely with its partners to provide a consumer-focused and category-driven perspective on private brands.

To learn more about Edgewell Custom Brands, visit EdgewellCustomBrands.com

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

