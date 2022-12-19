CBL Properties ( NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced that a wide range of retailers, restaurants, and other uses that offer visitors unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and gifts have opened in properties across its portfolio, and are available for only a short time during the holiday season.

“Seasonal tenants have always been an important part of our business, but in recent years, we’ve seen so much innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity come from our local business partners,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “In 2022, we have executed more than 800 holiday deals, primarily with small business owners, ranging from traditional candy and ornament operators to holiday pop-up experiences.”

At Dakota Square Mall in Minot, North Dakota, an immersive holiday-themed pop-up bar, Miracle on 10th opened on November 11 and runs through year-end. Miracle on 10th is run by the owners of Minot favorites Dad’s, Saul’s, and Fun On A Bun in collaboration with Off Menu Hospitality.

In Lexington, Kentucky at Fayette Mall, Clayton & Crume opened on December 2, offering unique gifts and leather goods including hand-crafted belts, flasks, glasses, coasters, office accessories, dog collars and more. Founded by two college friends, Clay Simpson and Tyler Jury, Clayton & Crume has popped up at Fayette Mall each holiday season since 2018 and has one permanent location in Louisville, Kentucky.

At Coastal Grand in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Southern Candle Studio opened on Black Friday. Founded in 2017, Southern Candle Studio is family owned and operated out of a studio based in Myrtle Beach and offers handcrafted candles using a blend of soy wax, essential oils, and phthalate-free perfume oils, inspired by nature and travel.

In Nashville, Tennessee at CoolSprings Galleria, #LightTheWorld Giving Machines offer customers an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving through the purchase and donation of items ranging from clothing, food and hygiene supplies for refugees to therapy equipment for people facing illnesses and visual impairment.

Added Lebovitz, “The holiday season is a magical time of year at our malls, and these unique tenants coupled with the sights and sounds of the holiday season add to the festive atmosphere and sense of community.”

In addition to the more than 800 seasonal tenants, CBL’s properties have long-standing relationships with community partners to offer visitors an opportunity to give back each holiday season through programs like the Angel Tree and holiday gift wrap.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

CBL_Prop

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005623/en/