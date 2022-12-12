Raine Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $520.00Mil. The top holdings were OLO(49.61%), DKNG(32.69%), and BODY(7.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raine Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBTYK by 370,000 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.21.

On 12/12/2022, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $9.01Bil. The stock has returned -29.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.46, a price-book ratio of 0.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 21,000 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.57 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $150.88 per share and a market cap of $48.52Bil. The stock has returned -59.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.34 and a price-sales ratio of 25.62.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NAS:CRWD, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.92 during the quarter.

On 12/12/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $118.54 per share and a market cap of $27.79Bil. The stock has returned -40.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -770.99 and a price-sales ratio of 13.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FYBR by 125,000 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.46.

On 12/12/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $25.21 per share and a market cap of $6.17Bil. The stock has returned -24.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Raine Capital LLC bought 48,000 shares of NYSE:NET for a total holding of 63,000. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.39.

On 12/12/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $50.92 per share and a market cap of $16.73Bil. The stock has returned -63.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -175.61 and a price-sales ratio of 18.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

