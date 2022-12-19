HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today made several important announcements. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time to discuss this press release.

Announcing High Performance and Credit Profile Restoration Plan (“HPCPRP”); Announcing Definitive Agreement to acquire Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries in Bakersfield, CA (“Greenlawn”); Announcing 2024 Goals for Performance Metrics including Total Revenue of $390 million to $400 million, Consolidated EBITDA of $120 million to $126 million, GAAP Net Income of $46 million to $50 million, GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, and a deleveraging goal of 4.0 times to 4.3 times Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA by the end of 2024; and Announcing full support by our bank group of an Amendment to our $250 million Credit Facility tailored to execution of HPCPRP.

Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO, stated, “In our third quarter earnings release dated October 27, 2022, we didn’t provide our customary Rolling Four Quarter Outlook for the four quarters ending September 30, 2023, primarily because of a lack of deathrate trend data from which to reasonably predict normalized post-COVID funeral volumes and atneed cemetery revenues in our portfolio. Since our 2022 record first quarter, we had experienced a gradual year over year decline in deathrates (still materially elevated over pre-COVID levels) throughout the second and third quarter until September, when we experienced a sudden and dramatic year over year decline in same store funeral volumes and revenues (77.0% Same Store Volumes, 79.8% Same Store Revenue). Yet since September we have experienced a monthly material uptick in the comparative percentage of same store funeral volumes and revenue this year to the peak levels last year, as follows: October (84.3% Same Store Volumes, 90.2% Same Store Revenue) and an even greater increase in November (95.5% Same Store Volumes, 96.4% Same Store Revenue).

After a prolonged two plus years COVID Pandemic, year over year monthly deathrate comparisons to peak levels in 2021 can be very misleading as to sustainable longer-term trends in the future. Even more relevant and impressive data are the September to November 2022 Same Store Funeral Volumes and Revenue comparisons to 2019 pre-COVID levels, which are all materially higher as follows: September 2022/2019 (113.7% Same Store Volumes, 115.8% Same Store Revenue); October 2022/2019 (106.8% Same Store Volumes, 111.7% Same Store Revenue) and November 2022/2019 (113.8% Same Store Volumes, 117.0% Same Store Revenue).

Our fourth quarter 2022 performance is trending stronger than expected against a tough record comparable performance last year. Our guidance plan is to issue our customary Full Year Outlook for 2023 when we report full year 2022 performance results at the end of February 2023, when we should have a much clearer picture of a post-COVID normalized deathrate environment and its near-term impact on our performance, especially compared to our record first quarter 2022 performance.

Given no near-term guidance in our third quarter release combined with a weak comparative third quarter 2022 performance and an elevated leverage ratio of 5.14 times Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA, investors seemed to believe bad news would follow by selling our shares in volume with the result that our share price plummeted to below $25 per share. Finding this external high-risk perception of our company inexcusable and unacceptable, we went to work with Bank of America and our credit facility bank group on a comprehensive plan of both offensive and defensive actions.

I am pleased to announce on behalf of our Executive Team and Board of Directors that we have developed, organized and launched an operating and financial plan for 2023 and 2024 titled High Performance and Credit Profile Restoration Plan (HPCPRP).

HPCPRP Goals :

Optimize performance in a normalizing COVID deathrate environment from existing portfolio of funeral homes and cemeteries (after three strategic acquisitions including Greenlawn, which is expected to close in early 2023) during 2023 and achieve 2024 performance metrics in the following ranges: Total Revenue of $390 to $400 million; Consolidated EBITDA of $120 million to $126 million; GAAP Net Income of $46 million to $50 million; GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.95 to $3.05 per share; and Free Cash Flow of $68 million to $73 million. Lead and manage Carriage to maximize Free Cash Flow for rapid paydown of our Credit Facility borrowings over 2023 and 2024, with a goal of reducing outstanding borrowings by a range of $90 million to $100 million from peak borrowings of about $205 to $215 million in the first quarter of 2023 (maximum 5.4 times Total Debt/EBITDA proforma three strategic acquisitions) to $110 million to $120 million by the end of 2024. Produce at least $10 million of internal cash from divesting low performing businesses or withdrawing cash from over-funded trust funds, cash sources that are included in the planned $90 million to $100 million reduction in bank borrowings. Achieve a Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA Ratio of 4.0 - 4.3 times by the end of 2024.

Major Elements of HPCPRP :

Amended Credit Facility with package of covenants tailored to HPCPRP, together with larger interest rate spreads during higher leverage ratio timeframes. Pursuant to the announced definitive purchase agreement, acquire Greenlawn subject to California regulatory approvals, estimated to be completed in January/early February 2023. Our three new strategic acquisitions include San Juan in Orlando and Heritage in Charlotte (both closed) and now prospectively Greenlawn in Bakersfield, California in January/February 2023. The proforma total 2023 Revenue for these three acquisitions is about $23 million to $24 million and proforma total EBITDA is about $8 million to $9 million. We believe all three have significant upside in 2024 compared to our underwriting performance after full integration into Carriage’s Operating Model Framework. No share repurchases, increase in dividends or cash acquisitions to December 31, 2024, if such allocation of capital would increase our Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA Ratio to over 4.25 times, which takes us back to our stated normalized leverage ratio policy of about 4.0 times. Major internal use of capital will be to build high margin cemetery product inventory in our largest cemeteries to increase Cemetery Revenue and EBITDA. Grow funeral volumes through market share gains and revenue averages per unit of volume through price increases to offset cost inflation, and offer and deliver more service options to increase our contract revenue averages, especially on cremation contracts representing about 56% of our total funeral contracts. Grow cemetery revenue through substantial increases in preneed cemetery property sales and price increases to offset inflationary cost increases. Gradually increase Funeral and Cemetery Field EBITDA Margins in 2023/2024 from operating leverage of more revenue flowing over high local fixed costs, while tightly managing variable costs in each business consistent with achieving Field EBITDA Margins within the High Performance Field EBITDA Margin ranges for each business under our Managing Partner Being The Best annual incentive program. Materially increase Financial Revenue and EBITDA by integrating about $13.3 million of preneed trust funds from Heritage and Greenlawn into our trust fund partnership pool, which will primarily be reflected in higher GAAP Financial Revenue and EBITDA (93% to 94% margin) from higher recurring annual income allocated primarily to Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust Funds. Reduce Overhead to approximately 13% of Total Revenue on an annualized basis by the end of 2024. This focus will be driven by a variety of areas, ranging from lower incentive compensation to a reduction in cost for performance recognition trips, general travel and other opportunities. Tightly manage maintenance capital expenditures across our portfolio of businesses and allocate growth capex only where we get an immediate high cash return on invested capital. Substantially reduced stock and option grants for our senior leadership ranks until we have restored our consolidated and per share performance metrics in 2023 and 2024 consistent with HPCPRP.

Big Picture Takeaways :

I have taken sole responsibility for too aggressively repurchasing our shares after our eight year $400 million 4.25% Senior Notes refinancing on May 13, 2021 (3.6 million shares for approximately $175 million equal to almost 20% of shares outstanding at $49.06 per share). Given our record performance throughout FYE 2021 and the first quarter of FYE 2022, combined with the historically low inflation and interest rate environment at the time, I believed we were repurchasing these shares at well below Carriage’s Intrinsic Value Per Share.

The “Big Picture Goal” of HPCPRP is to substantially increase our consolidated and per share performance metrics during 2023 and 2024 (20% less common shares) to levels approaching our record performance metrics in 2021, while simultaneously rapidly paying down our debt under our $250 million Credit Facility to substantially deleverage our balance sheet, much like we achieved from the beginning of 2020 at 6.0 times Debt to EBITDA proforma four large acquisitions to 3.8 times by March 31, 2021 just prior to our Senior Notes refinancing.

We believe the successful execution of HPCPRP through 2023 and 2024 will create Intrinsic Value Per Share that exceeds the $49.06 per share average price of the 3.6 million shares repurchased since May 13, 2021. Moreover, notwithstanding the external macroeconomic environment, we believe that the valuation multiples applied to our increasing consolidated and per share performance metrics during this period by equity investors (Mr. Market Price Per Share) will expand in direct correlation to the success of our balance sheet deleveraging program under HPCPRP.

Our industry and our Company have proven over many decades of self-inflicted crises (1999-2003 near death experience) and adverse external economic and market crises (2000/2001 internet bubble bursting followed by 9/11, the 2008/2009 Credit Crisis and Great Recession, and more recently the COVID-19 Pandemic and recession) that we can navigate difficult economic and market environments and emerge stronger than ever. Whatever happens next in the world and the U.S. economy, these external challenges and risks won’t change the fact that we have an outstanding Company in a resilient industry, and we will get past this overleverage bump in the road and thrive in the years ahead,” concluded Mr. Payne.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Our Non-GAAP reporting provides a transparent framework of our operating and financial performance that reflects the earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this press release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this press release are described below.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expenses, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, and interest income and other, net.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash for maintenance capital expenditures.

Total Debt Outstanding is defined as indebtedness under our bank credit facility, senior notes due 2029, acquisition debt and finance leases.

Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA is defined as Total Debt Outstanding to Consolidated EBITDA.

RECONCILIATION OF ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

Earlier in this press release, we present goals for performance metrics which reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions unless we have a signed Letter of Intent with a high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. These are not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. The following reconciliations are presented within the ranges of our performance metric goals.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA (in thousands):

2024E Net Income $ 48,000 Total Tax Expense 19,100 Pretax Income $ 67,100 Net Interest Expense 27,900 Depreciation & Amortization, Non-Cash Stock Compensation and Other, Net 29,000 Consolidated EBITDA $ 124,000

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands):

2024E Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities $ 80,000 Cash used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (9,000) Free Cash Flow $ 71,000

