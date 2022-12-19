HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today it has been recognized among the top ten of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 6 on Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The annual recognition, acknowledging the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries, is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“HNI is honored to be named among the top ten most responsible companies in America," said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. "Every day our members build upon our culture of being a great place to work and a responsible corporate citizen. Important components in our daily efforts include a commitment to reducing our environmental impact, making a positive social impact, and practicing good corporate governance.”

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, as well as an independent survey. The results are focused on company performance across environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

HNI Corporation has continued to build on its decades-long commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship.

The full Newsweek list can be viewed hereand for more information about HNI Corporation and its ESG strategy, approach, and progress on commitments, please see HNI’s Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

