Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:TPZ, Financial) today declared the December monthly distribution of $0.105 per share payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 23, 2022.

You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ's distribution policy.

TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TPZ's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

TPZ will report the sources for its distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TPZ reports are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise
Tortoise focuses on energy and power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected].

SOURCE: Tortoise



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731137/Tortoise-Power-and-Energy-Infrastructure-Fund-Inc-TPZ-Declares-Monthly-Distribution

img.ashx?id=731137

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.