YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. ( MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced it has gained marketing approval of NexoBrid® in India. MediWound has signed an agreement granting Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), a leading biopharmaceutical company in India, the exclusive right to market and distribute NexoBrid in India for the treatment of severe burns. BSV is expected to begin commercializing NexoBrid in India in the first half of 2023.



“Today’s approval of NexoBrid is a significant turning point for burn care patients and their families in India. NexoBrid offers a potentially transformative option for this population, and we are grateful that BSV has recognized the significance of the unmet medical need that NexoBrid addresses. At MediWound, we are working with health officials globally to make NexoBrid available to burn patients worldwide, beyond the 42 countries where it is already approved,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer.

Vishwanath Swarup, COO Domestic Operations, BSV added, “Burn treatment continues to remain a public health challenge in India. According to the National Health Portal of India, as many as seven million burn injuries are reported, with mortality rates as high as 140,000 per year. With proven scientific evidence of alleviating the known risks associated with eschar, such as infection, eventual sepsis, wound deterioration, and consequential scarring, NexoBrid allows physicians to reach an informed decision on further treatment at an earlier stage, thereby ensuring safer and more effective treatment.”

About NexoBrid

NexoBrid® (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and full-thickness thermal burns within four hours of application without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid is approved in 42 countries, in the European Union and other international markets, and is at registration-stage with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target date set as of January 1, 2023. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). NexoBrid has been designated as an orphan biologic drug in the United States, European Union and other international markets. Vericel holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid. The pivotal Phase 3 U.S. clinical study (DETECT) of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial-and full-thickness thermal burns up to 30% of total body surface area met its primary endpoint of complete eschar removal compared to gel vehicle as well as all secondary endpoints compared to standard of care (SOC), including shorter time to eschar removal, a lower incidence of surgical eschar removal and lower blood loss during eschar removal. Safety endpoints, including the key safety endpoint of non-inferiority in time to complete wound closure compared with patients treated with SOC, were also achieved. In addition, the twelve-month and twenty-four-month follow-up safety data of cosmesis and function were found to be comparable between the treatment and SOC arms, and no new safety signals were observed. In addition, MediWound announced positive results from Phase 3 pediatric study (CIDS), evaluating the efficacy and safety compared with standard-of-care (SOC). The study met its three primary endpoints with a high degree of statistical significance. NexoBrid demonstrated a significant reduction in time to achieve complete eschar removal and significant reduction in wound area requiring surgical excision (surgical need) while demonstrating non-inferiority to SOC in quality of scars.

About Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

BSV has been a pioneer in the development of blood components and therapeutic antibody products for infectious and non-infectious diseases. For over four decades, BSV has focused on utilizing its scientific resources to develop several biological, biotechnology and pharmaceutical products to treat various types of diseases, contributing to preserve, protect and enhance the quality of life. We aim to be a leading biopharmaceutical company driven by people & science to set benchmarks in patient outcomes in Women’s Health, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. For further information, please visit: www.bsvgroup.com

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy is to leverage our enzymatic technology platform, focusing on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair. NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at the registration-stage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target PDUFA date set as of January 1, 2023. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx is our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development for the debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx is well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications in several Phase 2 trials. MediWound initiated discussions with the FDA regarding the EscharEx pivotal Phase 3 study design.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development. The initial data from a Phase I/II study showed MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with a majority of the patients who completed the study with MW005 achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions. The Company anticipates announcing the final data in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .

