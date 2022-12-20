Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $20 million to design and supply ash-handling and conveying technologies for a power plant in North America. The equipment is designed to assist the plant operator to reduce the environmental impact of the plant and compliance with emissions regulations.

B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply four state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff® Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) systems designed to meet effluent limitation guidelines (ELG) and coal combustion residuals (CCR) requirements. The company also will supply two tube conveyors for the project. The SGC systems will be manufactured in B&W’s Lancaster, Ohio, facility.

“B&W’s SGC technology helps plant operators transport bottom ash while significantly reducing their plant’s environmental impact,” said Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President, Clean Energy. “B&W is proud to provide technologies that help our customers keep the North American power fleet running reliably while reducing emissions and safeguarding the environment.”

B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a heavy duty, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering. This patented, proven technology offers simplified installation and operation for superior ash handling.

