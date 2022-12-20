Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $20 Million Contract for Ash-Handling Technologies to Reduce Power Plant's Environmental Impact

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $20 million to design and supply ash-handling and conveying technologies for a power plant in North America. The equipment is designed to assist the plant operator to reduce the environmental impact of the plant and compliance with emissions regulations.

B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply four state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff® Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) systems designed to meet effluent limitation guidelines (ELG) and coal combustion residuals (CCR) requirements. The company also will supply two tube conveyors for the project. The SGC systems will be manufactured in B&W’s Lancaster, Ohio, facility.

“B&W’s SGC technology helps plant operators transport bottom ash while significantly reducing their plant’s environmental impact,” said Joe Buckler, B&W Senior Vice President, Clean Energy. “B&W is proud to provide technologies that help our customers keep the North American power fleet running reliably while reducing emissions and safeguarding the environment.”

B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a heavy duty, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering. This patented, proven technology offers simplified installation and operation for superior ash handling.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E and learn more at %3Ci%3Ebabcock.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the signing of a contract to design, manufacture and supply ash-handling technologies for a power plant in North America. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

