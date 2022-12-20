WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. ( HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers – today announced that its partner AprilAire, the leading provider of professional grade healthy air solutions, has fully transitioned to the exclusive use of reclaimed refrigerants in its refrigeration systems. Earlier this year, the two companies announced their collaboration in support of healthy air initiatives, with AprilAire committing to being an early adopter for the incorporation of reclaimed refrigerant into its products and teaming with Hudson as its exclusive supplier of reclaimed refrigerants.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “With our industry-leading reclamation technology and long-standing commitment to responsible, sustainable refrigerant management, we’re delighted to work with AprilAire and other industry partners, as they make the shift to creating more environmentally friendly products that operate using reclaimed refrigerant. We applaud AprilAire for its advanced and aggressive transition to the use of 100% reclaimed refrigerant in its products as an early adopter of the CARB Regulation Order for Certified Reclaimed Refrigerant Use Requirements. CARB calls for the use of at least 10% reclaimed refrigerant in equipment coming off the factory floor, and AprilAire is an industry forerunner with its evolution to exclusively incorporating reclaimed refrigerant into its products. We believe our partnership, with its focus on recovering, reclaiming and reusing refrigerants, not only reduces waste and air pollution, but also maximizes the economic value of refrigerants.”

“We chose to partner with Hudson Technologies due to their proven commitment to sustainability and technical leadership in recovering, reclaiming, and reusing refrigerants to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. This is another important milestone as we implement innovative solutions to make our products more environmentally friendly,” commented Jimmy Pendley, President of AprilAire.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers, through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration system and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. AprilAire believes everyone deserves healthy air and envisions a future with healthy air in every home. AprilAire values healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly, making a positive difference in the lives of its customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. AprilAire has an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and makes a healthy air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on its products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a healthy home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, and learn about other solutions, visit www.aprilaire.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

