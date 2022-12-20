New Hippo Report Reveals Homeownership Challenges in 2022

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive protection, today announced findings from its 2022 Hippo Housepower Report, a national survey of over 1,000 U.S. homeowners revealing that a year of growing economic and financial instability took a toll on homeowners and their well-being.

“2022 was a big year for homeowners, managing unexpected issues alongside rising prices and other external factors,” said Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron. “However, of the homeowners we surveyed, two-thirds who experienced a problem with their homes say that it could’ve been prevented with regular maintenance. With the right tools, homeowners can feel the Housepower, the confidence and control to tackle anything homeownership brings.”

Homeownership Difficulties: 78% of respondents (U.S. homeowners) have had regrets about purchasing their homes within the last 12 months. Of those that have regrets:

  • 49% say homeownership is more expensive than they anticipated
  • 47% say that they have had too many unexpected issues with their home
  • 47% say there is too much maintenance and upkeep involved
  • 46% say that they compromised on things they really wanted for their home

This is felt even more heavily by pandemic buyers -- those who eagerly bought a home during the pandemic regret their purchase more than others (87% vs. 73%).

More than half of homeowners also had something unexpected go wrong (59%), and/or believe homeownership was more difficult than anticipated in the past 12 months (68%).

Impact Beyond the House:Of those homeowners who experienced an unexpected issue:

  • 67% say that it negatively impacted their mental health
  • 63% say that it negatively impacted their relationship with their partner(s)
  • 66% say that it negatively impacted their children
  • 80% say that it negatively impacted their job

External Factors:Escalating factors caused homeowners to put certain tasks on the backburner this year. Higher prices for gas cut into home project funds for over half of homeowners (54%), and two-thirds of homeowners (64%) concerned with inflation rates say it caused them to delay maintenance. Nearly 40% of those with financial concerns delayed repairs after losing money in the crypto crash, and 52% of homeowners with financial concerns are holding out on home improvements due to recession concerns.

2023 is the year to take back ownership: On average, homeowners spent nearly $6,000 on home repairs and maintenance in 2022. However, few are doing enough ongoing home maintenance tasks. Less than 1% of survey respondents addressed all necessary home maintenance tasks such as clearing tree limbs and cleaning appliance filters within the time frame recommended by Hippo Home Care. Yet, the majority of those who experienced a problem in their homes recognize that it could’ve been prevented with proactive maintenance and/or regular inspections (65%).

Hippo customers have complimentary access to the Hippo mobile app, which includes a Home Health Assessment, a detailed Home Check-up with a Hippo Home Care expert, a personalized checklist of preventive maintenance tasks, and ongoing access to Hippo Home Care pros for advice on how to address issues. All homeowners can download the Hippo Housepower guide on the Hippo+blog to learn how to quickly identify specific issues and take action before small issues turn into bigger problems.

To learn more about Hippo’s proactive approach to home protection, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Kickstand Communications on behalf of Hippo Insurance Services. Fielded between October 22-28, 2022, the results are based on 1,002 respondents. To qualify, respondents were screened to be residents of the United States, 25 to 75 years of age, and currently own a home. Research was conducted at 95% confidence with +/- 3% margin of error.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers’ most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc. operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213005395r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005395/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.