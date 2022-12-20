Stewart Information Services Corporation ( NYSE:STC, Financial) announced today that its Community Service Awards program has been named a silver winner in the ‘Best New CSR Program of the Year’ category by Best in Biz Awards. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Launched in 2021, Stewart’s Community+Service+Awards+%28CSA%29+program recognizes the generous actions of its U.S. employees with a donation to organizations of their choice, further supporting individual and team efforts within local communities. Since the program's inception, more than 1,000 charities, foundations and other nonprofits across the U.S. have received a CSA donation in support of causes that include hunger and poverty; education and children; human rights and social justice; and many more.

“As we work to build the Premier Title Services Company, we must remember that great companies, and great people, think beyond themselves,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “Stewart already has a tremendous history of giving back, and through our Stewart Community Service Awards Program, we look to recognize and support our employees that make a difference in their communities.”

The 12th annual Best in Biz Awards program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

“This year’s contestants for Best in Biz Awards all showed a remarkable commitment to the support and development of their employees,” said Michael Nietzel, Forbes. “From educational benefits to personal wellness, career advancement to community building, these companies are showing the way for how to create a vital and productive workplace.”

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestinbizawards.com%2F2022-winners.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestinbizawards.com.

