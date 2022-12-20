Nocera, Inc. Reports Record Breaking Monthly Revenue in November Hitting $3.2 million

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based recirculatory aquaculture systems ("RAS"), today announced that it has hit a record-breaking revenue for the month of November, reaching approximately $3.2 million in eel sales revenue. We expect to achieve our goal of increasing our total revenue in 2023 and estimate that we will achieve between $36 to $40 million in total revenue. Our business-to-consumer sales will increase to 10% of our total sales revenue in 2023 but carries a significant profit margin increase.image.jpeg

"Despite the challenging global economy, I'm happy to report the company has achieved record breaking revenues last month and a growing pipeline of new sales. As we see our top line revenue number beginning the hockey stick growth phase, I'm committed to finding ways to also increase our margins. In 2023, I expect that with our growing B2C business which has 200% higher margins to meaningfully affect the company's bottom line." Said CEO Jeff Cheng.

"The world is looking for solutions Nocera offers, sustainable fishing is now under the microscope of not only governments and regulatory bodies but corporations and businesses worldwide. I look forward to further releases of record-breaking revenue growth as the world becomes aware of Nocera", continued Jeff Cheng.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RAS. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "may," "plan," "projects," "predicts," "should, "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and government actions, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will materialize. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Hanover Int'l
[email protected]

