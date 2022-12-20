BM Technologies Announces University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Student as Recipient of 2022 BMTX Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship Provided by the BankMobile Foundation

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, today announced that it selected University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student, Mary Esposito as the recipient of its seventh Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship out of over 1,000 applicants.

BMTX has an Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship provided by the BankMobile Foundation. The scholarship was started in 2015 and rewards students who understand the important role that financial empowerment plays in life. Each year, a $1,500 scholarship is awarded to one excellent undergraduate or graduate student who is blazing a trail and shaking things up in the world of financial empowerment, with 100% of the scholarship made payable to the award recipient's university or college to cover educational expenses.

The BankMobile Foundation serves as a platform to financially empower individuals by promoting financial literacy through scholarships and grants, sweepstakes, funding social entrepreneurs, and building strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to promoting financial education.

In a creative video submission, Mary explained the importance of financial literacy and demonstrated her role in promoting financial empowerment to her large following on TikTok. She is especially passionate about providing free educational resources about personal finance to young women and leveling the economic playing field.

"Thank you to BMTX for giving me a chance to finance my education," stated Mary Esposito, recipient of the 2022 BMTX Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship. "Financial literacy is so important, especially among Gen Z. My favorite financial tip is to start investing as soon as possible. Even if you are under 18, you can start investing under a custodial account."

Esposito is a freshman, pursuing her B.A. in business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is passionate about financial education through social media and uses her status as an influencer to enlighten her audience. She currently has approximately 80K followers on her TikTok account @moneywithmary. Money with Mary is geared towards high school and college students who want to learn more about personal finances. She breaks down complicated financial topics into short videos that are relatable and inspirational for Gen Z.

"This honor is well deserved, and we congratulate Mary on being selected as a winner of our Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship," stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "Mary personifies BMTX's mission of financial empowerment through her social media presence where she serves as a model for financial education and inspires her peers."

To learn more about the Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship and how to apply for the 2022-2023 scholarship offered by the BankMobile Foundation, visit: https://www.bmtx.com/scholarship. BMTX is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship until July 14, 2023.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

