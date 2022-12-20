NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on December 13, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss its first quarter results, outlook and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 869592

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/47278

Replay:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47278

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art which includes Zedge Premium, a marketplace targeting the "Creator Economy" that enables artists, celebrities and emerging creators to market NFTs and digital content to Zedge's users; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photo Game;" and Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, in-app purchases and subscriptions. For more information, visit www.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696, [email protected]

