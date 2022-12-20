Innovative Benefits Plan Demonstrates How HSAs can Further Pay Equity

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

By employing income-tiered HSA contributions, Pfizer increases enrollment and advances DEI initiatives

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY) (“HealthEquity”), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration today released the initial results of an innovative DEI benefits plan developed and executed with Pfizer.

The plan HealthEquity designed, categorizes employees into four separate income tiers and gives lower income earners the largest employer HSA contribution when they enroll. This incentivizes lower income earners to sign up and contribute to an HSA.

For Michele Proscia, director of U.S. and Puerto Rico Health and Insurance Benefits team at Pfizer it was important to find a solution that benefited all employees.

“We knew HSAs are attractive for our more highly paid colleagues looking for a tax savings vehicle. But we also wanted to support our lower paid colleagues, while still providing access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare coverage,” said Proscia. “From an enrollment perspective, it was a huge success.”

According to Pfizer, the first-year plan increased participation with over one-third of their eligible colleagues enrolling in the HSA plan, including 37% of those in the lowest salary tier.

“This is an incredible example of how benefits can drive DEI efforts,” said Kerry Clucas, Account Executive to Pfizer at HealthEquity. “Most benefit leaders agree that DEI is a priority for their company, yet they’re unsure how benefits can make a difference in this area.”

In its October 2022 national employer survey, HealthEquity discovered 96% of employers view benefits as important to success for DEI yet only 45% believe their current benefits offering is having a positive impact on it. Additionally, the data revealed 1 in 4 HR leaders believe lower-wage earners are underserved by their organization’s benefits. HealthEquity’s and Pfizer’s partnership aims to pattern a successful approach to equitable benefit design.

This plan seeks to help all employees—regardless of income—get the resources they need to manage healthcare and support their long-term financial wellbeing.

To learn more about the partnership visit the HealthEquity Remark blog, at: https://blog.healthequity.com/case-study-pfizer-hsa-deliver-value

To see the full research findings visit HealthEquity benefits equity page at: https://info.healthequity.com/benefits-equity

About HealthEquity
HealthEquity is the leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, serving more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com. 

Media Contact
Amy Cerny 
801-508-3237 
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxMzkxOCM1MzExOTMyIzIwMDUzODQ=
HealthEquity-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.