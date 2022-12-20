Clover Health Issues December 2022 Investor Frequently Asked Questions

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today issued December Investor Frequently Asked Questions on its investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/investor-resources/FAQs. Clover may continue to provide updates to Investor Frequently Asked Questions on its investor website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that our responses contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future events and Clover Health’s future plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Clover Health’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2022, including the Risk Factors section therein, and in its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Clover Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this response or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health ( CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. Our Non-Insurance line of business aims to reduce expenditures and enhance the quality of care for patients enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

