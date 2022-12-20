Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 1, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Sangoma received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% of Votes
Withheld
Norman A. Worthington, III12,928,34084.1%2,441,33915.9%
Marc Lederman12,146,15479.0%3,223,52521.0%
Al Guarino14,811,62096.4%558,0593.6%
Allan Brett14,811,98396.4%557,6963.6%
William Wignall13,772,39889.6%1,597,28110.4%

In addition, Sangoma reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sangoma’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting;
  2. an ordinary resolution approving the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan and the unallocated awards thereunder was passed by 62.3% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
  3. an ordinary resolution ratifying amendments to the Company’s By-Law No. 1 was passed by 99.0% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Sangoma

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions for businesses of all sizes, including Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN and Managed Access. Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sangoma Technologies Corporation
Larry Stock
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]


Sangoma-Technologies-Corporati.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.