Kansas City Life Statement on Class Action Lawsuit Verdict

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously disclosed in its financial reports, Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") is a party to a class action lawsuit filed in the 16th Circuit Court for the State of Missouri (Jackson County) styled Karr v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Karr Action"). On Dec. 9, 2022, the jury in the Karr Action delivered a verdict against the Company in the amount of $28.36 million.

The Karr Action includes a class of Missouri policyholders who purchased one of several different universal life policy forms issued between 1982 and 2008.

The Company believes the facts and the law do not support the jury's verdict and, while we respect the service of the jury, the Company will seek to overturn the verdict in post-trial motions with the Court. If the Court does not grant these motions, the Company intends to vigorously challenge the verdict through an appeal.

President Walter E. Bixby stated that "For more than 125 years, Kansas City Life has placed the trust of our policyholders at the forefront of our business and will continue to do so without exception."

The results of the verdict, if not overturned or reduced by the Court or on appeal, would likely have a material adverse impact on the business and financial condition of the Company.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," which are statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding the Company's prospects, plans, financial position and litigation strategy, including the outcome and effects of pending litigation. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "anticipate" or "believe" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those identified in its filings with the OTC as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in litigation. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=CG64952&sd=2022-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-statement-on-class-action-lawsuit-verdict-301702356.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG64952&Transmission_Id=202212132037PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG64952&DateId=20221213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.