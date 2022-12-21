Assurant Aims to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 40 Percent by 2030

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The target, which aligns with the Paris Agreement and the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi), was set as part of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) guiding principle to ensure its facilities around the world adhere to sustainability practices.

“Our new climate goal furthers Assurant’s commitment to integrate climate impact into our business operations,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “With global operations across 21 countries, serving the mobile, auto and home markets, we seek to create a positive impact for all our stakeholders by setting ambitious goals to reduce our impact on the environment. Our ongoing real estate consolidation strategy will help support this objective, as well as the implementation of energy-saving measures at our facilities and, eventually, renewable energy generation.”

Assurant’s target is to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from a 2021 base year. The Company also continues to enhance its emissions reporting. In 2021, Assurant began Scope 3 reporting, including categories such as the investment portfolio, purchased goods and services, and use of sold products, a category that pertains exclusively to its mobile business, which repairs and refurbishes devices.

Assurant also announced today that it has sustained a “B” CDP score for the fifth consecutive year through its disclosure of the company’s environmental impact and commitment. CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. In its most recent CDP disclosure, Assurant reaffirmed its climate-related actions and noted that, in 2021, the company recorded a 10 percent year-over-year decline in Scope 2, largely driven by a reduction in U.S. energy consumption. The company also noted the establishment of the Assurant Responsible Investing Commitment that states how the company seeks to incorporate ESG factors and screenings into investment decisions as well as important examples of how sustainability is being integrated into the products and services offered, particularly in the mobile, auto and home businesses.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

Cautionary Statement
Some of the statements in this news release, including statements regarding the company’s climate goal, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon the company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the company’s future plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other developments. For information on factors that could affect the company’s actual results, please refer to the factors identified in the reports that the company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors identified in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

