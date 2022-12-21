Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The target, which aligns with the Paris Agreement and the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi), was set as part of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) guiding principle to ensure its facilities around the world adhere to sustainability practices.

“Our new climate goal furthers Assurant’s commitment to integrate climate impact into our business operations,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “With global operations across 21 countries, serving the mobile, auto and home markets, we seek to create a positive impact for all our stakeholders by setting ambitious goals to reduce our impact on the environment. Our ongoing real estate consolidation strategy will help support this objective, as well as the implementation of energy-saving measures at our facilities and, eventually, renewable energy generation.”

Assurant’s target is to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from a 2021 base year. The Company also continues to enhance its emissions reporting. In 2021, Assurant began Scope 3 reporting, including categories such as the investment portfolio, purchased goods and services, and use of sold products, a category that pertains exclusively to its mobile business, which repairs and refurbishes devices.

Assurant also announced today that it has sustained a “B” CDP score for the fifth consecutive year through its disclosure of the company’s environmental impact and commitment. CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. In its most recent CDP disclosure, Assurant reaffirmed its climate-related actions and noted that, in 2021, the company recorded a 10 percent year-over-year decline in Scope 2, largely driven by a reduction in U.S. energy consumption. The company also noted the establishment of the Assurant Responsible Investing Commitment that states how the company seeks to incorporate ESG factors and screenings into investment decisions as well as important examples of how sustainability is being integrated into the products and services offered, particularly in the mobile, auto and home businesses.

