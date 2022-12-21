Five Below Raises More Than $3 Million in Support of Toys for Tots

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Donations benefit the organization’s ongoing efforts to help underprivileged children during the holidays

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – today announced that it has closed this year’s annual campaign drive for Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps organization with a mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children throughout the holiday season. The Company raised a total of $3.1 Million in toys this year, and is proud to continue working with such an important and impactful organization.

The holiday campaign gave customers the opportunity to make a contribution toward the purchase of $5 board games and craft kits that were donated to Toys for Tots. Additionally, Five Below partnered with local and regional Toys for Tots coordinators to organize and execute more than 30 “Stuff the Truck” events at Five Below stores across the country, during which customers could purchase products to gift directly to local Toys for Tots campaigns in their area.

“As a retailer founded on the support of children and families, we are honored to once again be able to partner with Toys for Tots to help them help bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to the country’s less fortunate children,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “As always, the incredible kindness and contributions of our customers continue to inspire us, and play a significant role in making the holidays brighter for children in need. This is the 75th anniversary of the Toys for Tots program – we congratulate them on more than seven decades of giving, and look forward to continuing to support their mission for years to come.”

Five Below’s partnership with Toys for Tots is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families. As a result of the generosity of the company’s amazing customers, Five Below has been able to help make a difference in countless lives over the years, and truly values its close relationship with this outstanding organization.

“We are very pleased to receive the continued support from Five Below stores and welcome them as a National Corporate Sponsor of our 2022 Holiday Campaign,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “This has been an especially difficult year to raise support and collect toys due to high inflation and a struggling economy. Five Below has gone above and beyond allowing Toys for Tots to expand its reach and fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of children who otherwise may have been forgotten.”

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,300 stores in 42 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Marine Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The gifts that are collected by Marines and volunteers during the holiday season, and those that are distributed beyond Christmastime, offer disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For over seven decades, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 281 million less fortunate children. Now, in our 75th year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children Nationwide. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNDA5MSM1MzEyNDMwIzIwMjY0MjE=
Five-Below-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.