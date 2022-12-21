Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show on Friday, December 16, 2022

Recently Appointed CEO and Chairman George B. Holmes to Appear Alongside David Massey During the Live Investor Event on Friday, December 16th, 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (

SIRC, Financial), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show taking place Friday, December 16th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time.

George B. Holmes, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., will be joined by Co-Chairman David Massey to discuss the future of SIRC ahead of the Company’s targeted Nasdaq uplisting in 2023.

Benzinga All-Access Show
Date: Friday, December 16th, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:40 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://youtu.be/diGRp16BkUE

A live audio webcast and an archived replay will be available using the webcast link above.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. ( SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

