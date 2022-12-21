Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Customers Donate Over $1 Million for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise, raised over $1 million for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation from October 30- December 3. In addition to collecting customer donations at its registers, Ollie’s stores also served as an official drop off location for toys where customers donated thousands of toys to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in the local communities Ollie’s serves.

“With this being our third year partnering with the foundation on a national level, we are proud to have exceeded last year’s donations, and we’re excited to bring the joy of the holiday season to so many kids and their families this year,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “Despite inflation proving to be a huge challenge this year, we are amazed by the generosity and willingness of our customers and associates to help their local communities.”

“This was a particularly tough year to collect toys and raise support due to record high inflation,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are fortunate to have the continued support of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The toys and dollars they raised this fall will allow Toys for Tots to extend its reach and support many thousands more children who otherwise would have been forgotten.”

About Ollie’s
We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 467 stores in 29 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

About Marine Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The gifts that are collected by Marines and volunteers during the holiday season, and those that are distributed beyond Christmastime, offer disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For over seven decades, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 281 million less fortunate children. Now, in our 75th year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of less fortunate children Nationwide. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

