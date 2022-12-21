Exciting Developments About the Emerging Mexican Technology Company in the First Quarter of the New Year.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that the mobile app will launch in 2023. This app will be the first home related service provider app designed exclusively for the Mexican consumer.

After years of development and a significant amount of testing, the mobile app will launch in Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The designers of the platform are focused on user experience. The amount of technology required for an app like this is considerable and diverse.

A myriad of benefits have been integrated into the app including the ability to find consumer rated service providers. The ease of use, location finder, scheduling, multiple service requests, customer service, and a dynamic rewards program are just a few of the categories we have upgraded.

"Thousands of people are hiring service providers already, so we are not creating a new market or need," stated Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. "We believe that through our technology we provide better connectivity for the market, giving the Mexican consumer a way to secure reliable service providers and to become part of the community, rating and rewarding professionals with approval and referrals."

"Cabo is a great proving ground before Mexico City, which we will be our second launch. If there are any bugs or fixes with the tech they will all be worked out and ready for the 10th largest city in the world," added Birnbaum.

"Our team has truly done an exceptional job and I couldn't be more proud as we go to launch," added Eden Miller, Co-founder, Pedro's List Inc. "We have performed multiple internal and third-party types of testing for functionality, scalability and security and we are excited about continuing to work with our friends in Mexico for the launch and really helping the community with their home repairs,"

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

