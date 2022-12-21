SKYX's Revolutionary Smart SkyPlug was Awarded the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Award for the Smart Home Category; Product Awareness Efforts Have Generated Over 20,000 Product Inquiries To-Date

Production of SKYX's Revolutionary Safe-Smart Ceiling Plug Product has Begun; Products Expected to Start Shipping in January

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally whose mission is to make homes and buildings smart, safe and advanced as the new standard, today announced that it will initiate pre-sales of its award winning Smart SkyPlug product for safe and fast installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans on Monday December 19, 2022.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are eager to launch our new website and begin our pre-sales, as we have seen demand for our plug & play safe-smart ceiling plug from several industries - as evidenced by the more than 20,000 product inquiries seen to-date. We have $20.9M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of end of the third quarter, which should give us a safe, long runway to launch our product sales and marketing campaigns.

"We are excited to present our first production products during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023) in three press conferences as well as in our high-end booth in Las Vegas from January 3rd through 8th- immediately followed by attendance at Lightovation in Dallas, the leading industry lighting show, from January 10th through 12th," concluded Kohen.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Production timelines may be delayed due to supply chain constraints or from any other unexpected reasons, including Covid-19 and/or other issues that may arise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731785/SKYX-to-Initiate-Pre-Sales-Campaign-for-its-Award-Winning-Smart-SkyPlug-Product-on-Monday-December-19-2022



