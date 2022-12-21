CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSX, LSE:TXP) announces the closing of its previously announced United Kingdom private placement on the same terms as were provided in the Company's news release dated December 6, 2022. The new common shares issued in connection with the private placement have been conditionally approved for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and have been admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

