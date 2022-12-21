Independence Realty Trust Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced its inaugural Sustainability report. This report is an opportunity to share our sustainability progress and vision for the future as we continue to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives into our strategy. For the full report. please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.irtliving.com%2Fsustainability%2F

IRT is guided by its core Values which are integrated into each of the four pillars of our sustainability approach:

  • Enhancing Residential Living: We are dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, providing our residents with an exceptional living experience and delivering superior customer service in an effort to make our residents feel “at home.”
  • Engaging our Associates: We believe our associates drive our success, and fostering a workplace built on our core Values of excellence, opportunity, integrity, and service is vital to our long-term success.
  • Creating Sustainable and Resilient Communities: We are committed to sustainable practices within our offices and throughout our communities as we seek to minimize our impact on the environment and strengthen our resilience to climate risks.
  • Promoting Good Governance: We seek at all times to conduct our business in accordance with the highest standards of ethics and compliance.

“We recognize the importance of ESG and will continue to advance our sustainability initiatives,” said Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO of IRT. “This report represents a key milestone in our ESG evolution and provides our stakeholders with a clear view of our goals, which will benefit our investors, associates, residents and communities.“

The data and disclosures within the report cover our operations which are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the real estate industry. We also have identified the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we believe best align our business activities and key priority areas.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX , and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

