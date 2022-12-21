ESAB Corporation (“ESAB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESAB), a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

About ESAB Corporation

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit www.ESABcorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006015/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership