Osisko Development Strengthens Board of Directors With New Appointment

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corporation (: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Danziger as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 14, 2022.

Mr. Danziger is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of experience in audit, accounting and management consulting and has over 25 years of experience in the resources sector. He is currently the Senior Vice President, Assurance and the National Leader of Public Companies at MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Canada's fifth largest accounting firm.

Mr. Danziger has extensive experience in advising public and private companies in North America on significant public markets transactions, complex accounting and regulatory matters, and draws on many years of experience serving as a director for many publicly listed companies on the TSX, TSXV, CSE and the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Danziger is currently the Chair of Sports Ventures Holdings, a director of Euro Sun Mining Inc., and is a member of the advisory committee to the TSXV exchange.

Mr. Danziger is a past member of the Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) Advisory Committee on Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, as well as the CPA/PDAC Taskforce on IFRS for Mining. David graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), qualifying as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in 1983.

Sean Roosen, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Development commented, "We are very pleased to welcome David to the Osisko Development team. He brings a considerable wealth of financial, public markets and corporate governance expertise in the mining sector in Canada and the US that will further strengthen our Board. We look forward to working with David as we continue to grow Osisko Development towards becoming a mid-tier gold producer."

As part of his appointment to the Board, Mr. Danziger received 35,778 deferred share units ("DSUs") in accordance with the DSU Plan of the Company.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. (: ODV, TSXV: ODV) is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, U.S.A. and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its 100% ownership of the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Tintic Project, located in Utah, U.S.A.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development:

Philip Rabenok
Director, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644

ti?nf=ODcxNDc4MyM1MzE0MzcxIzIyMDUyMDE=
Osisko-Development-Corp.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.