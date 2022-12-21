Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC”, “Super Group” or the “Company”) announced today the completion of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding (i) public warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company, no par value (the “Ordinary Shares”), which warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “SGHC WS”(the “public warrants”) and (ii) private placement warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the “warrants”). The Company issued 5,332,141 Ordinary Shares in exchange for the public warrants tendered in the Offer.

As previously announced, the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company entered into the related amendment to the warrant agreement governing the warrants (the “Warrant Amendment”), dated December 12, 2022. Pursuant to the Warrant Amendment, the Company exercised its right to (i) to exchange all remaining untendered public warrants for Ordinary Shares at a ratio of 0.225 Ordinary Shares per public warrant and (ii) to cancel any remaining private placement warrants for no consideration, following which no public or private warrants will remain outstanding (together, the “Post-Offer Exchange”). The Company expects to issue approximately 263,606 additional Ordinary Shares in exchange for untendered public warrants as part of the Post-Offer Exchange. The Company has fixed the date for the Post-Offer Exchange as December 26, 2022. The last day of trading for the warrants will be December 23, 2022.

As a result of the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation and the Post-Offer Exchange, no warrants will remain outstanding. Accordingly, the public warrants will be suspended from trading on the NYSE and will be delisted upon completion of the Post-Offer Exchange. The Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE under the symbol “SGHC”. Following completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, there are approximately 495,529,609 Ordinary Shares outstanding (an increase of approximately 1.09% from prior to the Expiration Date) and following completion of the Post-Offer Exchange there will be approximately 495,793,215 Ordinary Shares outstanding (an increase of approximately 1.14% from prior to the closing of the Expiration Date).

Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of April 23, 2021, by and among Super Group (SGHC) Limited, SGHC Limited, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (“SEAC”), Super Group (SGHC) Merger Sub, Inc. and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Holdings LLC, certain shareholders of the Company (the “Pre-Closing Holders,” as defined in the Business Combination Agreement) had contingent rights to receive up to 50,969,088 Ordinary Shares (the “Earnout Shares”), subject to the Company’s attainment of certain share prices over a five-year period from the closing date of the Company’s merger with SEAC. Conditional upon the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, the Pre-Closing Holders have waived their respective rights to receive any Earnout Shares arising from the Company’s earnout obligation under the Business Combination Agreement. Upon the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, no further Ordinary Shares are issuable under the Business Combination Agreement.

The Company engaged Georgeson as the information agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company as the exchange agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

