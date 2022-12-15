PR Newswire

A SNAPSHOT OF "COMING SOON" PROPERTIES FROM THE WORLD'S MOST DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF HOSPITALITY BRANDS

PARIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As buzz and anticipation builds around 2023 travel planning, Accor is pleased to reveal a short list of highly anticipated properties to open next year. From city breaks to beach getaways, from eco-minded or budget-friendly hotels to ultra-luxurious hideaways, these are the gorgeous and adventurous new destinations that guests and world travelers will be eager to see…and be seen among. No TikTok or Instagram filters required!

LUXURY HOTELS & RESORTS

Accor is a global leader in luxury, having curated one of the most extraordinary luxury portfolios in the world. Accor's luxury brands are known not only for their gracious, caring, and bespoke hospitality, but also for their award-winning restaurants and bars, transformative wellness programming, and customized experiences that open minds, expand knowledge, and shift perspectives.

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama (Early 2023)

The first and only luxury hotel in Panama with an authentic French identity, bringing its quintessential Art de vivre to the historic city of Casco Viejo, Panama, A UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama will be the sixth legendary address in the prestigious Sofitel Legend brand portfolio. Directly built out into the water, with unobstructed and impressive views of the Pacific Ocean and Panama city skyline, the hotel will feature a superior mix of facilities and amenities, including 159 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, the vast majority with enviable seascapes; five spectacular food and beverage venues, including a rooftop bar and lounge; an oceanfront pool; and approximately 9,880 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor function space.

Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences, Riyadh (Early 2023)

Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences is a truly unique eco-conscious luxury destination that will soon be the most sought-after residential address in the capital. Thirty-five floors accommodate 249 spacious and luxurious residential units, each stepping out onto private terraces that offer spectacular views of Riyadh city. The hotel is in the heart of the action, near King Abdullah Financial District and Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, with easy access to King Khalid International Airport.

Raffles London at The OWO (Mid 2023)

This architectural masterpiece, located at the historic Old War Office in Whitehall, London, has seen its share of Britain's most famous statesmen and spies, from Winston Churchill to Ian Fleming. The landmark building has undergone a monumental transformation and now features 120 lavish guestrooms and suites, 85 spectacular private residences and 11 ultra-stylish restaurants and bars. An exclusive Guerlain spa and wellness facility by PILLAR will offer private memberships for locals in the know.

Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences (Mid 2023)

The first Raffles hotel in North America will open its doors this year, bringing a new level of elegance, glamour and adventure to the historic city of Boston. Located in the prestigious Back Bay neighborhood, the luxurious hotel features a stunning three-story sky lobby that is the first of its kind in the city. The distinctive 35-story building offers a unique collection of 147 guestrooms and 146 residences, with pied-a-terre suites, one- to three-bedroom homes and magnificent penthouses.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau (Mid 2023)

A stunning addition to the Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort, Raffles at Galaxy Macau will introduce a new level of sophistication and refinement to Macau. Each of the 450 suites is designed as a luxurious modern palazzo, with Samsung The Frame Hospitality in every room and the brand's famed Raffles Butlers providing discreet bespoke service.

Domaine De La Reine Margot - MGallery (Mid 2023)

Guests will find a welcoming sense of refinement here in the heart of the Jardin des Quiétudes, at the gates of Paris. The historic 17th century monument was originally the home of Queen Marguerite de Valois. Revived by esteemed designer Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the new Domaine De La Reine Margot - MGallery blends old-world splendor with contemporary chic. A sumptuous spa allows guests to indulge in moments of self-care, while a vegetable garden and orchard provide abundant outdoor beauty.

Sofitel Shanghai North Bund (Late 2023)

French art de vivre will shine brightly at the stunning 25-story landmark hotel, featuring 300 opulent guest rooms and suites with outstanding views of the famous Shanghai skyline. Guests will adore the rooftop bar, certain to become a Bund hotspot, with its sweeping river views. Modern French style infuses the hotel experience here, with Club Millésime, a lavish Sofitel Spa and an ultramodern Sofitel Fitness gym.

MontAzure Lakeside Phuket – MGallery (Late 2023)

The first MGallery Residences in Thailand will overlook the turquoise waters and lush greenery of Phuket's Kamala Beach. The exquisite, boutique style resort invites residents into a private community of 236 spacious studios and one-bedroom residences surrounded by gardens, lakes, and cascading fountains. MGallery's signature sense of well-being and everyday self-care is part of the experience, with a relaxation pavilion, jogging track, yoga platform, fitness center, clubhouse, nature trail, family-friendly pool area, as well as a stylish restaurant and delightful pool bar.

LIFESTYLE HOTELS ( ENNISMORE )

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. Accor and Ennismore entered a joint venture in 2021 to create the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company. Next year, Ennismore is currently on course to open over 30 hotels and branded residences – continuing this year's trend of opening a new hotel on average every two weeks.

Maison Delano Paris (Early 2023)

Located in the heart of the ultra-chic 8th Arrondissement, Maison Delano Paris is an oasis within the bustling city. Occupying an 18th century courtyard building at 4 Rue d'Anjou, this is a place to experience exceptional and exclusive culinary concepts by three-star Michelin Chef Dani García, a fresh perspective on wellness and hyper-exclusive curated moments.

Mama Shelter Rennes (Early 2023)

Centrally located just a few steps from Place des Lices and the famous rue de la Soif, Mama Shelter Rennes will be home to the first ever Mama Skin Spa. Disrupting Rennes' hospitality scene with an entirely new offering, the hotel will have 119 bedrooms, five workshops, a restaurant, swimming pool, several karaoke rooms as well as the city's first rooftop bar with sweeping views of medieval towers.

SO/ Uptown Dubai (Early 2023)

The first of its kind in the Middle East, SO/ provides a world of avant-garde fashion and style. Located in the landmark Uptown Tower, an architectural marvel inspired by the shape and light reflections of a diamond, SO/ Uptown Dubai will house destination restaurants and bars, a sublime spa and swimming pool, and a standout ballroom, alongside 188 stylish guestrooms. An exclusive collection of 229 private residences will also be available, including one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as four-bedroom duplexes, all with uninterrupted views across the city's spectacular skyline.

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis (Early 2023)

The historic 10-story Renaissance Revival landmark of St. Louis is entering a new era. 21c is breathing new life into the century-old building with contemporary art filled spaces, community-focused cultural programming, locally sourced food and beverage, and of course, world leading hospitality. Honoring the building's roots as a former YMCA site, 21c St. Louis will also feature a full-service athletic and swim club.

TRIBE Bangkok Sukhumvit 39 (Early 2023)

The Social Hub is at the heart of TRIBE Bangkok Sukhumvit 39. Comfortable and functional by design, it is also home to a café with grab-and-go snacks, barista coffees by day, and signature cocktails by night. Every detail is considered to create a stylish and smart home away from home. Whether to stay fit or to relax, TRIBE guests can enjoy the gym, swimming pool, and Onsen spa.

Mondrian Singapore (Early 2023)

Located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Duxton Hill, a stone's throw from the city's Central Business District, Mondrian Singapore is nestled among the trendiest cafes, world-class eateries and bars, art galleries and independent boutiques. Rising above the historic and colorful Chinatown shophouses, the hotel is set to have some of the best views of the glittering city skyline.

Rixos Qetaifan Island, Doha (Mid 2023)

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the new Rixos Qetaifan Island resort offers endless fun for all ages. The hotel's Rixy Kids Club will provide a happy place where children can do arts & crafts, make friends, and have fun. Adults will enjoy the ultimate relaxing holiday with traditional Turkish hammam and luxurious spa treatment rooms, the Exclusive Sports Club, and evening entertainment with world-class live performances.

The Hoxton, Charlottenburg (Mid 2023)

The Hoxton will be located in Charlottenburg in West Berlin; an area loved for its eclectic dining scene and antique stores, and just a few minutes from the popular Kurfürstendamm shopping area. Settling into a former hotel, the brand's first German outpost has been transformed with the help of AIME Studios, Ennismore's in-house design studio. Taking inspiration from the neighborhood – which was at the heart of the city's creative rebirth during Berlin's Golden Twenties era – the hotel's 234 rooms will be decked out in Art Nouveau-inspired forms, expressive design details and soft, muted tones.

Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza (Mid 2023)

Heading to the beautiful island of Ibiza for the first time in the summer of 2023 will be two of Ennismore's brands – Mondrian and Hyde. Both hotels will be located on the south-east side of the island, in the picturesque Cala Llonga Bay with wide sandy beaches and pine-clad hills on either side. Mondrian Ibiza will be home to 154 rooms, whilst Hyde Ibiza will have 409. Across the two properties, there will be nine restaurants and bars, including a beach club, all curated by Ennismore's F&B concept studio, Carte Blanched.

MORE BRANDS, MORE HOTELS, MORE MARKETS

The hotly anticipated hotels mentioned above provide a starry-eyed glimpse into Accor's 2023 plans in the luxury and lifestyle categories. Overall, the company will open hundreds of new hotels and resorts around the world, throughout its growing portfolio of 40+ brands. Here are just a few more samples to whet those travel appetites.

EUROPE

greet hotel Paris Hippodrome De Vincennes (Early 2023)

greet hotels are advocates of the "do good, feel good" mindset – where good actions fuel good feelings. At greet hotel Paris Hippodrome De Vincennes, guests will experience a unique hospitality and eco-design experience, starting with a charming welcome drink and freshly baked treats from local shop owners. In the comfy social areas, guests meet, play board games, and hang out amid the great vibe and cheerfully upcycled furnishings.

ibis Styles Copenhagen Ørestad, Denmark (Early 2023)

ibis Styles debuts in Denmark this winter. The new hotel is designed to combine urban living with the serenity of nature; two themes brought to life in the hotel's design in stark and brilliant contrast. The stylish design-led hotel is ideally located within the vibrant island Amager district near Copenhagen city center. Situated within the popular Nest45 project, the hotel is nestled within an eye-catching hub of offices and small businesses.

Swissôtel Tbilisi, Georgia (Mid 2023)

The first Swissôtel in Georgia will be located in the heart of the Tbilisi Old Town. Guests will benefit from its prime location in Tbilisi's city center, close to the National Gallery and House of Parliament, in close proximity to three city parks and key sights. The interior design by the Sundukovy Sisters is distinguished by floral motifs and decorative elements, creating an oasis of calm and nature. The opulent rooftop restaurant and bar on the 7th floor offers mesmerizing views of the city.

Pullman Okol Resort Golf & Spa, Bulgaria (Mid 2023)

Pullman debuts in Bulgaria in 2023. The 140-bedroom hotel and 40 branded residences are situated just 30 km southeast of Sofia city and only 20 minutes away from one of the biggest ski resorts in Bulgaria – Borovets. Surrounded by beautiful parkland, Pullman Okol Golf Resort & Spa is part of the OKOL Lake Park project on the edge of Iskar Lake, to the southeast of Sofia. The hotel's design is inspired by the surrounding nature and Bulgarian cultural heritage.

Adagio London Whitechapel (Late 2023)

For guests who desire the helpful services of a hotel and the freedom to live like a local in a neighborhood apartment, Adagio offers an easy balance of both. Designed for longer stays, the 147 serviced apartments on Whitechapel Road in East London will provide one or two-bedroom apartments, complete with kitchens. Lively common areas create a welcoming, convivial atmosphere that encourages new connections.

Swissôtel Resort Kolasin, Montenegro (Late 2023)

The first Accor property in Montenegro will be located at 1600 meters above sea level amidst picturesque ski slopes. The 116-room hotel's design integrates with the natural ambiance, preserving the location and capturing the essence of Swissôtel's natural vitality. An ideal base for winter sports fans, the new property is located within Kolasin's K16 resort alongside the magnificent mountain range of Bjelasica - a perfect destination for those looking to hit the slopes.

THE AMERICAS

Novotel Mexico City Centro Historico (Late 2023)

Novotel, one of the world's most well-known and trusted midscale hotel brands, is bolstering its presence in Mexico City with a fourth property – in the historic central district. At Novotel Mexico City Centro Historico, business travelers will clock out and rest up, while families soak up quality time together. From the welcoming, relaxed multipurpose social hub to the informal bar and the spacious rooms, every aspect of the hotel relies on elegant, modern design to create a warm, friendly atmosphere.

CHINA

Mövenpick by Accor, Qingdao (Late 2023)

This new twist on a classic brand is unique to China and will open its first hotel in the beautiful coastal city of Qingdao, in eastern Shandong Province – coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Mövenpick brand. Based on the well-known and beloved Mövenpick brand characteristics and Swiss heritage, Mövenpick by Accor will offer a China-specific adaptation of the brand – tailored to the interests, tastes, culture, and preferences of Chinese travelers.

Grand Mercure Living Chengdu & Grand Mercure Chengdu (Late 2023)

A charming and inviting experience awaits at the new Grand Mercure hotel in Chengdu and the first Grand Mercure Living residences in China. Travelers and homeowners alike will delight in Grand Mercure's embrace of cultural traditions, locally influenced cuisine, and inspired artistic expression. Located within the Western Financial Innovation Center, hotel guests and residence owners will enjoy the convenience of being in the center of the action of the area's business district, with the comfort of returning to Grand Mercure's warm style of hospitality.

INDIA , MIDDLE EAST , ASIA , & AFRICA

Mercure Hotel Cairns (Early 2023)

Mercure will arrive in the coastal holiday hotspot of Cairns in Tropical North Queensland with the opening of Mercure Hotel Cairns. The new hotel emerges following a multi-million dollar refurbishment and rebrand. Surrounded and inspired by nature, Mercure Hotel Cairns comprises 75 spacious guestrooms and a new modern Australian restaurant serving the finest local produce.

Pullman Singapore Hill Street (Mid 2023)

This 342-room hotel will be Singapore's first Pullman, flaunting a prime location on Hill Street, in the civic and cultural heart of the city. Attracting progressive thinkers and global travelers, the hotel's rooftop bar and executive lounge offer inspiring views over Fort Canning, the Singapore River, and St Andrew's Cathedral. The vibrant lobby is a fluid space for work, play, and connecting with others, while the expansive health and fitness center and pool provide innovative experiences for well-being.

ibis Styles Bangkok Twin Towers (Mid 2023)

The largest ibis Styles hotel in the world will bring its creative and playful energy to the center of Bangkok, just steps away from the business district, shopping and favorite tourist spots such as MBK, Siam Paragon and Siam Discovery. With more than 600 uniquely designed guestrooms, the trendy and economical hotel will offer three restaurants, meeting rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, and spa – along with joyful little extras to make every stay feel personal and special.

Novotel New Delhi City Centre (Mid 2023)

For travelers looking to relax and unwind, Novotel New Delhi City Centre offers a calm place to enjoy a bit of downtime in the midst of the busy city. Guests can enjoy a cup of signature tea while taking time to enjoy a moment to themselves, or quality time with their loved ones. From the modern guestrooms to the lively social hub and kid-friendly family zone, Novotel is all about contemporary, comfortable and intuitive spaces that allow travelers to make time for what matters most.

Mercure Tokyo Haneda (Late 2023)

The new Mercure Tokyo Haneda will be a sister hotel to the Mercure Tokyo Ginza, providing a charming, dynamic and locally authentic experience of Tokyo. Mercure social hubs offer an all-day-dynamic with flexible places to eat, drink, socialize or work, while the hotel's common areas and guestrooms are inspired by local Japanese culture and design aesthetics.

Pullman Nairobi Upper Hill (Mid 2023)

Pullman, a pioneering brand with a legacy of hospitality innovation, is delighted to offer a new destination among the bustling vibe of Upper Hill in Nairobi. The new Pullman hotel will offer inspiring views of the city's skyline, with convenient proximity to the city's financial district, corporate offices, and international embassies. Guests will enjoy sipping sundowners while gazing over the famous African horizon or set out early to discover the wonders of a Kenyan safari at nearby Nairobi National Park.

