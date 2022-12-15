PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, today announced the industry certification of the Goertek Microelectronics SPL07-003 digital barometric pressure sensor's test results. Launched in 2021, the NextNav Certified process provides an independent verification of a barometric sensor's performance, helping improve the quality and consistency of digital pressure sensor products and the subsequent readings a sensor produces. NextNav's Pinnacle technology leverages barometric pressure data with its nationwide network to determine altitude with floor-level accuracy in multi-story buildings.

Throughout the certification process, the Goertek Microelectronics SPL07-003 was vigorously tested against real world datasets based on proven devices currently operating on NextNav's nationwide network. One of the smallest barometers available for consumer applications, the Goertek Microelectronics SPL07-003 is a high accuracy and low current barometric sensor that is capable of measuring both air pressure and temperature, making it an ideal component for mobile devices as well as wearable devices, drones and IoT devices.

The NextNav Certified program develops standardized performance metrics for barometric sensors operating in mobile devices to improve the accuracy of vertical location services across various industry applications. By engaging directly with component manufacturers to rigorously test sensors in real world operating scenarios, NextNav Certified supports these manufacturers in measuring performance against standard metrics, benefiting wireless phones, wearables and other devices. The program provides an industry-wide benchmark that device manufacturers, wireless carriers, and other stakeholders can use to ensure the quality and reliability of barometric components, reducing the friction of adoption for original equipment manufacturers selecting mass market barometers.

"Building on the excellent performance, low power consumption, and mass market pricing of previous generations of Goertek Microelectronic sensors, the SPL07-003's high accuracy levels, which allow the sensor to detect an altitude change of just a few centimeters, have now been verified by NextNav's industry standard certification process," said Frank Pang, Sensor Business Unit Head, Goertek Microelectronics. "This certification will give our customers greater confidence when selecting Goertek Microelectronics sensor components."

"Accurate 3D vertical location services are critical for emergency services, and pressure sensor performance is key to delivering this information," said Dan Hight, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. "NextNav's certification of the Goertek Microelectronics SPL07-003's test results demonstrates that the sensor will continue to enable smarter systems that deliver the best user experience and ultimately create a better location ecosystem."

Source: NN-FIN

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Goertek Microelectronics:

Goertek Microelectronics Inc. is a semiconductor company focusing on the research, development, production and sales of MEMS devices and microsystem modules. Its business covers the key components of the semiconductor industry, including chip design, product development, chip packaging, testing and system applications. It provides one-stop product solutions of "chip + device + module". The company's main products include MEMS sensors and microsystem modules, which are widely used in consumer electronics products such as smart phones, wireless headphones, tablet computers, wearable devices and smart home products, as well as automotive electronics. For more information, please visit http://en.goermicro.com/

Contact

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goertek-microelectronics-barometric-pressure-sensor-achieves-nextnav-certified-status-301703708.html

SOURCE NextNav