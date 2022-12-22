GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today released its 70th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which revealed the top three automotive colors of 2022: white, black, and gray. First published in 1953, Axalta’s annual color popularity report is the automotive industry’s longest running and most comprehensive color account.



“Today’s vehicles are more vibrant than ever,” said Robert Schnell, Vice President, Global Sales & Product Management, Axalta. “For example, compared to the white color variations of the 1950s, these whites are brighter and beam with iridescent flakes. Together vehicles in white, black, gray, and silver add up to 82% of cars on the road today.”

Globally, white shades held the lead (34% total) with pearlescent whites at 14% popularity and solid whites at 20%. Next, deep black colors radiate with sparkling effects and total 21% of vehicles on the road. And gray colors (19%) had sparkling effects in an assortment of colorful hues. Overall, colorful variations of blue (8%), red (5%) and green (1%) were found with high color intensity and complex sparkling effects.

Axalta’s full Automotive Color Popularity Report can be accessed online. Together with Axalta’s Color Trend Report, the history and future of automotive color is compiled by Axalta’s global color experts and gives automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) captivating insights into consumer preferences aiding them in making informed decisions about auto colors.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.