Axalta's 2022 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report Marks 70th Year of Providing Industry Insights

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Data shows that neutral colors continue to remain popular.

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today released its 70th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which revealed the top three automotive colors of 2022: white, black, and gray. First published in 1953, Axalta’s annual color popularity report is the automotive industry’s longest running and most comprehensive color account.

“Today’s vehicles are more vibrant than ever,” said Robert Schnell, Vice President, Global Sales & Product Management, Axalta. “For example, compared to the white color variations of the 1950s, these whites are brighter and beam with iridescent flakes. Together vehicles in white, black, gray, and silver add up to 82% of cars on the road today.”

Globally, white shades held the lead (34% total) with pearlescent whites at 14% popularity and solid whites at 20%. Next, deep black colors radiate with sparkling effects and total 21% of vehicles on the road. And gray colors (19%) had sparkling effects in an assortment of colorful hues. Overall, colorful variations of blue (8%), red (5%) and green (1%) were found with high color intensity and complex sparkling effects.

Axalta’s full Automotive Color Popularity Report can be accessed online. Together with Axalta’s Color Trend Report, the history and future of automotive color is compiled by Axalta’s global color experts and gives automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) captivating insights into consumer preferences aiding them in making informed decisions about auto colors.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating SystemsGlobal Media ContactMobility Media Contact
50 Applied Bank Boulevard, Suite 300Jessica McDuellLisa Gentile
Glen Mills, PA 19342D +1 302-897-4486D +1 248-896-7783
www.axalta.com
[email protected]
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODcxNTUxOSM1MzE2MzAwIzIwODAzMDg=
Axalta-Coating-Systems-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.