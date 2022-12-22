TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company with a focus on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems ("RAS"), announced today that its flagship bento box store located in Nangang District of Taipei City officially opened. Nocera estimates that its food products business-to-consumer ("B2C") model may increase its profit margins by up to 200%. The two signature dishes, grilled eel rice bowl and super value bento box, made an instant hit around Nangang Software Park. Nangang Software Park contains around 400 companies with more than 25,000 people. The demands for lunch and dinner on a day-to-day basis are incredibly high, and Nocera's flagship bento box store became the new rising star.

Nocera forecasted its B2C model, which includes the operation of the flagship bento box store, will create approximately $3 - $6 million of revenue while increasing the profit margin upwards of 200% in 2023. Prior to December 2022, Nocera focused on fish product trading from a business-to-business model with much higher revenue but a lower profit margin. By having the advantages of being the wholesaler of fish products and a good relationship with the farmers, Nocera is entering the b2c market alongside its commitment to increased top line revenues while extending profit margins in direct-to-consumer focused opportunities.

Jeff Cheng, Nocera's Chief Executive Officer, claimed "Seeing our b2b customers success has further encouraged our decision to extend a direct-to-consumer product line. We believe that this will be one of many and comes with significant profit margin effects. It's clear we have an amazing product, and we will continue to look for our own ways to capitalize on it keeping the majority of the profits to ourselves. I'm excited to see what else will come in 2023 in our b2c business!

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RAS. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

